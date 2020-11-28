Longmeadow police looking to identify suspect that stole bicycle, jacket

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is looking for your help in identifying a man.

According to the Longmeadow Police, on Saturday around 10:00 a.m. a resident witnessed the man enter his garage and take a bicycle. The resident immediately called police and described the man, who also had a female jacket hanging on the handlebars.

Officers checked the area and expanded their search into Springfield. They found the suspect riding the bike near the Springfield X. During questioning, the suspect ran away, leaving the jacket and bike.

The suspect got away from police. If you have any information on who or where he is, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 567-3311 ext. 0. You can also leave a message on their tip line at 413-565-4199.

Police are also looking for the owner of the jacket to return it to them.