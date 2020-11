LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in using counterfeit money.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the two individuals are allegedly involved in several transactions using counterfeit money.

If you can identify them, or have any information you are asked to call the Tip Line at 413-565-4199 or the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.