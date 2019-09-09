Longmeadow Police looking to locate missing man

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, 55-year-old Terell Sutton was last seen on Sunday around 11:00 p.m. leaving his home in Longmeadow near CVS on Route 5.

Sutton is described to be 5’3” in height and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, navy blue jeans, and a tan backpack.

If you know any information that can lead to Sutton’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Longmeadow police at 413-567-3311.