LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars after several break-ins were reported.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the suspects were driving a grey 2007-2009 Infiniti G35 at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspects broke into cars and pick up trucks in town by smashing their windows. Police say drivers should lock their cars and remove any valuable items.

It is asked that if you see/hear anything suspicious, call the Longmeadow Police Department immediately.