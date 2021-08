LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you know the man pictured above police need your help identifying him.

The Longmeadow Police Department did not provide any further details. They said if you recognize him or know his identity, reach out to them on their tip line at (413) 567-3311, extension 9157.

You can also call (413) 567-3311, extension 0, if you prefer speaking to a detective.