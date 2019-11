LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you recognize the individual in the video?

The Longmeadow Police Department is looking to identify the person caught on camera going through an unlocked car.

According to police, the video shows one of several breaking and entering vehicles in the area overnight.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Longmeadow Police Department at (413) 567-3311, Ext. 0 for dispatch.