LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you know or recognize the man in the picture above?

The Longmeadow Police Department is seeking the man’s identity in connection with a larceny investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at (413) 567-3311, extension 9157, or call (413) 567-3311, extension 0 to speak to a detective.