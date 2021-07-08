Longmeadow police warn residents following increase in car thefts

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are warning residents about a growing auto theft trend.
Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro told 22News car break-ins and vehicle thefts are happening all over town, with most taking place between midnight at 5 a.m. He said thieves are stealing valuables from unlocked cars.
Residents who leave their keys in the vehicles are having their cars stolen. Those stolen vehicles are turning up in Connecticut. Captain Mazzaferro said residents need to remain vigilant.
Capt. Mazzaferro said, “If you hear something, see something, please don’t approach these individuals. they have shown a lack of regard towards public safety officers and their owns safety. So we encourage them to call and dial 911.”
The captain said police are also increasing patrols in an effort to stop the thefts.