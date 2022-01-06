Longmeadow police warning residents of two catalytic converter thefts in public areas

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is informing residents of two separate incidents where catalytic converters have been taken from vehicles.

Longmeadow police say both incidents occurred on weekdays during daytime hours in public places where several other vehicles were also parked.

Police also say removing these parts from a vehicle usually require saws that produce loud noises. If you see something suspicious in a parking lot or driveway, you are encouraged to contact your local police department.