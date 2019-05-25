Longmeadow police warning residents to be cautious after bear sighting

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Longmeadow are warning residents to be cautious after a bear was seen in town Saturday.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the bear was seen on the back deck of 58 Twin Brook Circle.

Police said the bear has not shown any signs of aggression, but residents should still exercise caution if they come across the bear.

Residents are being reminded to not approach the bear under any circumstances, remove any garbage and/or bird feeders from their yard, and be careful when letting their pets out.

