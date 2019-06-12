Longmeadow property tax could increase to acquire $2.7M for country club land

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow voters last night gave the town the green light to explore a way to block a proposed Tennessee Gas metering station.

Most Longmeadow residents want the town to purchase property at the Longmeadow Country Club where there are plans to build a gas metering station.

“This shows them that we are serious,” one Longmeadow resident told 22News. “And we want to take control of what happens in Longmeadow.”

Longmeadow voters took a stand on a proposed gas metering station in Tuesday’s town elections.

More than 60 percent of Longmeadow’s voters said yes on Question 2, a non-binding question that asked whether the town should exercise its right of refusal and purchase 2.4 acres of land at the Longmeadow Country Club where Tennessee Gas Company wants to build a gas metering station.

Residents told 22News about a metering station’s potential environmental impact.

“The fact they want this in a residential area near an elementary school is what propelled the issue and why so many people are concerned with this,” said Gary Levine.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News the town would most likely have to increase property taxes to acquire the $2.7 million needed to purchase the land.

“The select board would have to make a choice to pursue funding to pay for that first refusal of $2.7 million, and that would obviously require a debt exclusion vote at the ballot box,” said Stephen Crane.

Crane said Tennessee Gas was planning to begin building their metering station this summer. The select board will decide on whether to purchase the property at the Longmeadow Country Club by the end of July.

Crane said if the select board decides to pursue a purchase of the property, a debt exclusion question could be placed on the November ballot.