Longmeadow protestors rally against racism

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Anti-racism protests continue to happen all over the country and right here at home.

Every Friday dozens of people gather in Longmeadow around the busy Route 5 intersection. This has been going on for weeks now and the organizer told 22News she wants them to continue throughout the summer.

We spoke with Christina Lang, who has been at almost every weekly protest and she told 22News protests show no sign of stopping.

“It’s not going to be over until we make some changes in this country and that isn’t just a protest it’s a movement and we part of that here,” said Lang.

The Longmeadow protests have been happening every Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.