Longmeadow public library brings books on the road with book bike

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow public library has found a way to take the benefits of the library on the road.

Just a few summers back, the Longmeadow public library had a novel idea.

They launched the Longmeadow book bike, letting the library take their love for reading on the road. It’s a little cart that packs a whole lot of knowledge inside.

Assistant Librarian Gina Coletti told 22News, “You can sign up for a library card, you can take things out. We have a computer that has a computer hot spot. You can get books, DVD’s, books on tape. We have that all available on the book bike.”

The bike is a great way to get people to check out books while enjoying the outdoors during the summer months.

The book bike rolls into outdoor events like farmers markets, or brings books to those who might not make it in to the library otherwise, like kids and seniors.

Coletti, an assistant librarian in the children’s department, also puts together the library’s DVD collections and film programs.

Though it may be little, she said the book bike is loaded up with a special selection all depending on its destination. She told 22News, “It is fun. I like picking the DVD’s most of the time, or picking what i think is going to go out based on where I’m going. If I’m going to an old age community, what I think they would want to take out, or kids. They seem to enjoy everything we bring out, so it is always nice.”

How do they decide who rides the book bike around? Coletti told 22News, “Sometimes it’s according to schedule. But we’re very lucky that Longmeadow is very flat, and there aren’t a lot of hills. So, it’s not hard to get someone to want to go out on the book bike. Especially on a beautiful day.”