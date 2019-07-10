Longmeadow residents asked to help keep storm drains clear

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In Longmeadow, the maintenance of the storm system is the DPW’s responsibility, but residents are encouraged to help keep storm drains clear.

According to Longmeadow Town Manager, Stephen Crane, there is no bylaw town that requires residents to keep the storm drains clean. However, it is helpful, especially when there is a weather event like Saturday’s microburst.

22News spoke with East Longmeadow resident Anthony DiMichele, who said he always keeps the storm drains near his home clear.

“I do because I don’t like a mess in front of my house,” DiMichele said. “So I do that routinely. Not just the summer but in the winter, because otherwise, you get all the melting snow. The water just piles up in front of my driveway.”

In severe weather, it is easy for storm systems to get overwhelmed, so, keeping drains clear will help prevent severe flooding.

Like many towns, Longmeadow residents are responsible for keep fire hydrants and sidewalks on their property clear.