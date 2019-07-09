Longmeadow residents continue to pick up debris from weekend microburst

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow is recovering from a powerful microburst this weekend.

The storm flooded streets, downed trees and even knocked out power lines across western Massachusetts.

Longmeadow was one of the most affected areas in the region. Now the town and its residents are working to clean the debris and return to normal.

SkyView22: Longmeadow microburst damage

Lorraine Guthrie of Longmeadow told 22News what precautions she will be taking to prepare trees in her yard for the next storm that may hit the area.

“Just to make sure that they’re good and solid so that they won’t happen to fall on the house or something,” Guthrie said. “Because I know a couple of places had that happen.”

A State of Emergency was declared in Longmeadow following the extensive damage.