Longmeadow residents react to damaging “wet microburst”

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – People are still cleaning up after Saturday’s storms knocked down trees across western Massachusetts.

Saturday’s storm brought with it strong winds which tore down trees through parts of Longmeadow.

“It just came down like buckets and the wind picked up and a lot of leaves started coming out of the trees,” George Schomer described.

A “microburst” is extreme weather localized in a two mile radius with fast downward moving air that can cause more damage than small tornadoes and wind speeds up to 150 miles per hour.

Longmeadow resident George Schomer said he was amazed to see the damage after watching a few sprinkles turn into heavy downpours.

“I couldn’t believe as we were driving around town the amount of damage,” Schomer said. “Some of these trees are huge and they’re down, split in half, or huge branches broken off of them.”

One Longmeadow mother told 22News, she saw there had been a severe thunderstorm warning but didn’t think much of it…that is — until she saw the sky go black.

“It just came in so fast and it was insane, the wind and the rain,” Amy O’Connor recalled. “We were in the kitchen and watched that tree kind of just tip over.”

After waking up to the severity of the storm’s damage — it became a reminder to take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously.