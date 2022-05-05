LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Longmeadow held a rally in support of a new skate park in town.

Town leaders are considering whether to use Community Preservation funding to make the proposal a reality at Bliss Park for about $350,000. The Community Preservation Committee had approved the application for the park but the Select Board voted to ask the Finance Committee not to recommend it due to concerns about possible environmental impact on Bliss Park.

Supporters of the project told 22News how a new skate park would benefit the town’s youth.

“I think it’s a perfect way to get outside and have fun, especially if we have one in town, it’s a pretty small town, anyone can bike there, scooter or skateboard,” said Burleigh Grant of Longmeadow.

“It gives an opportunity for kids who don’t do organized sports to do a sport that actually is in the Olympics,” said Alex Grant of Longmeadow.

A feasibility study has been conducted for the proposal, which will be on the ballot for the next town meeting Tuesday, May 10th.