Longmeadow residents to vote on regulations for proposed gas pipeline project

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday evening, Longmeadow residents will vote on whether to impose regulations on a proposed gas pipeline construction project.

At a meeting at Longmeadow High School tonight, residents will be voting on whether or not to regulate the environmental impacts of the potential new gas metering station.

The citizen petition, “Restrictions for Facilities of Natural Gas Utilities” is Article #42 on Longmeadow’s Town Meeting Warrant.

“Originally we were trying to stop the project from going forward but what this is, is to get a bylaw if the project goes forward we have some control on regulating the health and safety issues involved in such a project,” said Gary Levine of Longmeadow.

A “yes” vote would support a bylaw that would set regulations on potential air quality emissions, set noise limits for gas equipment, and impose penalties for violations.

The Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company is planning to build a metering station on the property of the Longmeadow Country Club, as part of their new natural gas pipeline project. The gas company told 22News the pipeline infrastructure upgrades are needed to meet the increased demand for natural gas.

But Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News, the metering station still doesn’t have federal approval.

The Town Meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Longmeadow High School.

