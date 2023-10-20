LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents will be asked to vote on a zoning change for a parcel of land next to the Longmeadow shops.

Developers from the Colvest Group, are looking to change the zoning on the parcel that contains the former First Church of Christ on Williams Street from residential to business in order to construct single-story retail space.

The project, which has support from the planning board, is called ‘The Town Shoppes of Longmeadow.’ Frank Colaccino of the Colvest Group shares the vision for the land, “Food, retail – we would like a high-end restaurant, we’d like- just shops that would be compatible with Longmeadow shops. Longmeadow shops is popular and we would look to extend that.”

If approved, developers will give the town $250,000 to modernize the traffic signal on Williams Street. The residents will be asked to vote on the change at the annual town meeting on November 7th.