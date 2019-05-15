Longmeadow residents vote in favor of new regulations for natural gas utilities

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Longmeadow have voted to create new regulations for natural gas utilities.

Columbia Gas and Tennessee Gas have proposed the construction of a new metering station in Longmeadow.

A citizens petition was passed at the town meeting Tuesday night that would protect residents and the environment from any potential risks or hazards.

The petition regulates factors like noise levels and lighting and requires companies to create a prevention and emergency preparedness plan for first responders.

A health impact assessment would also have to be submitted as part of any special permit application.

Marilyn Connor of Longmeadow told 22News, safety should be the main priority.

“One of my main concerns is safety, that is the most important of my concerns. So we’ll see where this goes, we’ll follow it and hopefully, we’ll be able to do what’s right,” Connor said.

Now that the petition has town approval, the attorney general will have to sign off on it. The town manager said approval from the AG’s office will likely take three months.

