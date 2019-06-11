Longmeadow residents vote on proposed gas metering station

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents went to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a number of issues including the proposed gas metering station on Shaker Road.

Other items on the ballot include select board, school committee, planning board, and housing authority.

Although this was a special town election there was a significant voter turnout at the Longmeadow community house.

One resident said it’s important to vote regardless of when an election is held.

“This is my town, I want to vote the right people in,” said Longmeadow resident, David Christopherson. “There’s a lot of controversy going on so we need the right people doing the right stuff for us.”

The polls will remain open at the Longmeadow Community House until 8 p.m.