Longmeadow residents warned of bats with rabies

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow is warning residents of the risk bats in your home can bring.

Bats are natural carriers of rabies, which is a cause of concern for both pets and humans.

If you find a bat in your home that may have had exposure to your family or your pet, the Board of Health is advising to trap the bat in a small container and contact them for rabies testing.

You can get results as fast as one day, which is quick enough to determine whether vaccinations are needed. The Director of the Longmeadow Board of Health, Beverly Hirschhorn, told 22News that during the summer bats tend to move into the eaves of homes.

“The bats are very hot during the summer, and they tend to migrate out of the rooves, the eaves of homes,” said Hirschhorn. “The attics of homes. And they migrate into the living areas where it’s a little bit cooler.”

Rabies in humans and pets is rarely seen in the U.S.; animals show signs of aggression, while people get very sick with a high fever.