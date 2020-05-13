Longmeadow restaurant donates food to Hampden County Jail staff

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Last week was correctional officers week and the emergency room staff at Baystate Health didn’t want their appreciation for their fellow essential workers to go unnoticed.

Staff members collected money to send food to officers at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow and the act of kindness doesn’t end there. The restaurant Posto in Longmeadow agreed to match the donation amount in order to feed second shift employees.

Tuesday afternoon, the restaurant delivered 75 pasta dinners at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow.

Cait Miller who started the food drive said, “Thank you to the guards during correctional officers week, we can appreciate then for keeping our community safe and thank you to Posto for being so invested in our community and matching the donation it really means a lot.”

A job well done, Miller said that within 24 hours of posting the food drive on Venmo she had over $425 in donations.