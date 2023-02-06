LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Center School in Longmeadow was closed Monday after a water line used for the heating in a second-grade classroom ruptured.

The rupture caused water damage to nearly seven classrooms. The school closed to assess the damage and, if needed, develop a plan to relocate the classrooms. The Longmeadow Fire Department, Department of Public Works and school district administrators contained the rupture and are working to restore the damages.

The principal of the school will provide follow-up emails to the community and staff as soon as it is available.