Longmeadow senior center puts visitor ban in place

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Out of concern for its elderly residents, JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow is putting a visitor ban in place.

The company’s vice president for clinical quality, Karen Petruccelli told 22News, the visitor ban went into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday evening in an effort to protect the 173 elderly men and women who live but the staff will make exceptions.

Petruccelli explained, “For example, a patient when ending his life, that will be an exception in that case and I want to thank our families for understanding the necessity to take this step to protect all the people that we care for here.”

Since last week, JGS has had protocols in place for all visitors. Protective steps include checking their temperature and asking questions pertaining to respiratory symptoms and recent travel.

Those steps will continue to be taken for employees and vendors as the visitor ban continues.

22News had Baystate Medical Center doctors in the studio to discuss the coronavirus and the specific risks it has on seniors. Watch the discussion below.