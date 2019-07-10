Longmeadow still dealing with tree damage from Saturday’s microburst

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Tree service companies are still dealing with the damage from Saturday’s microburst in Longmeadow.

Western Mass Tree Care owner David Murphy figures his crews will be kept busy dealing with damaged trees in Longmeadow for at least another week.

Saturday afternoon’s microburst is said to have damaged hundreds of trees.

Murphy and his crews have something surprising to them. All the trees they’ve dealt with since Saturday were healthy trees. Not one of them was weakened by decay or rot.

Murphy’s crew is reminded of the October storm following the June first tornado of 2011.

“The hardwood trees, they were just massacred, healthy, healthy trees just demolished, the damage in Longmeadow is what reminded me of it,” Renzo Arietti told 22News.

Western Mass Tree Care Owner Dave Murphy believes the tree destruction from Saturday’s microburst will alert many western Massachusetts property owners to examine their trees for weakness or decay just in case.

“Some signs of decay. If you see animals going in and out of a hole in the tree, you have decay. Trees that are leaning not straight,” Said Murphy.

But Murphy told 22News the winds that took down the trees Saturday were just too powerful, even for healthy trees.