Longmeadow suffers damage from Saturday’s storm

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Saturday’s Storms had a large impact on Western Massachusetts and left some damage behind.

Strong winds caused a large tree to land on a house on Belleclaire Avenue in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow is one town that was impacted the most by the storms.

Roaring thunder and heavy rain hit the area hard late Saturday afternoon and several roads were flooded which made it hard to travel.

Lightning strikes also caused some fires in the area.

According to the Massachusetts emergency management agency, there are no outages in this area at this time.

Despite the severe weather there have been no injures reported at this time.