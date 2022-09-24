LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A riverside rescue by the Hampden County Sherriff’s department Saturday morning, saving two Longmeadow teens whose boat took on water in the Connecticut River during the Paper City Regatta.

The departments Marine Patrol Unit was on the river around 8:30 am when they were flagged down by the teens across from the Medina Street Boat Ramp.

According to the Sheriffs’ Department, a previous repair on the boat had begun to fail, causing water to rush in. Luckily, no one was injured.