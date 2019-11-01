Longmeadow to use smaller trash barrels to encourage more recycling

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow is in the midst of switching over to smaller trash barrels to encourage residents to recycle more.

As of Friday, the Longmeadow Department of Public Works has completed 80 percent of replacing large trash barrels with the smaller 35-gallon containers.

It’s been a week-long process that DPW Director Mario Mazza expects to complete on Saturday.

“We’re hoping this will encourage more recycling and that folks will be more conscious of what they throw away and separate,” Mazza explained. “Those items that can be recycled, we have unlimited recycling in Longmeadow and that’s a good thing.”

One Longmeadow resident told 22News, the addition of new trash barrels will encourage people to recycle more.

“Yes, they definitely will,” Jasmine Kearse said. “We need to start taking care of our Earth that starts with recycling and producing less waste.”

The 5,500 compact barrels will have been delivered to Longmeadow homes.