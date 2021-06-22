Longmeadow town election being held Tuesday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Longmeadow are going to the polls Tuesday for their annual town election.

The only contested race on Tuesday’s ballot is for the school committee. Three candidates are running for two seats on the board: incumbent Bronwyn Monahan, and candidates Mary Keane and Zach Verriden. The two winners will serve a three-year term.

There are also uncontested races on the ballot, including for Town Moderator, for two seats on the Select Board, and for one seat on the Planning Board.

Voting in Longmeadow is held at the Community House, located at 735 Longmeadow Street. The polls will be open until 8:00 P.M.