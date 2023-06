LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow will be holding its annual town election on Tuesday.

On the ballot are candidates for the following Town Offices:

One Select Board Member……………………….For Three Years

Three School Committee Members………….For Three Years

One Planning Board Member……………………For Five Years

One Housing Authority Member……………….For Five Years

Polling will be at the Longmeadow Community House from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.