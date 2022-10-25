LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow will be holding a special fall meeting Tuesday evening to discuss and vote on a number of articles.

On the warrant for the meeting are 26 articles, with a few given special attention. This includes Article 1, which is proposing funding for a feasibility study for the town’s middle schools. Article 1 is asking the town to approve $1.6 million to fund the study, which would be used to address facility and educational needs at both Glenbrook and Williams middle schools.

Town Manager Lyn Simmons told 22News that Glenbrook has particular infrastructure needs given its ‘open-concept’ design, “Mostly the sixth grade wing, all of those classrooms are open. Walls do not go all the way to the ceiling. There’s no doors on the classrooms. So it does create a challenging learning environment both for sound and safety.”

The study would be conducted along with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA)

but the town needs to approve the funding in order to enter into MSBA’s eligibility period.

The superintendent of schools is set to give a presentation during Tuesday night’s meeting to further explain the partnership with MSBA.

The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. at Longmeadow High School.