LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow UNICO Club hosted their 20th annual Food, Wine & Beer tasting at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Those who attended were able to purchase tickets and enjoy a night of food and drinks, with the money supporting local community efforts and scholarship programs in western Massachusetts.

This is Unico’s largest fundraiser of the year. The event helps local businesses impacted by the pandemic gain exposure as well as connect with the community.

“It means a lot for us because we really like to support our community and the UNICO group is a great group and they support the community with quite a few different events and different things. This event is just real good for everybody,” Gary Bogoff of Berkshire Brewing Company told 22News.

The food and wine tasting was followed by a silent auction for a variety of prizes all proceeds going towards UNICO and their community initiatives.