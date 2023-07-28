LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Special recognition Friday for a Vietnam Veteran from Longmeadow.

Michael Hodges was presented with a Quilt of Valor by the Myrtle Beach chapter of the organization. The quilts are awarded to service members or Veterans as a reminder of hope, healing and well-being.

Hodges told 22News he was moved by the outpouring of support more than five decades after he served his country, “I can’t tell you how overwhelmed I am really, just so thoughtful and the fact that we get some recognition as the guys that were in the service. I’m blow away, I really am.”

Hodges was twice injured by friendly fire while serving in Vietnam from June of 1969 to June of 1970. He was later awarded a Bronze Star, and Air Metals.