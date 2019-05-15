Longmeadow voters pass new regulations for natural gas utilities

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents voted to create new regulations for natural gas utilities Tuesday night.

A project involving Columbia Gas and Tennessee Gas has proposed the construction of a new metering station in town, and with the passage of Tuesday night’s town meeting article, residents hope to create more regulations for projects like these.

The planning board unanimously voted to recommend approval of the article, saying before the vote that current planning and zoning regulations don’t give the town the tools to regulate these types of facilities.

The article regulates things like noise levels and lighting and requires companies to create a prevention and emergency preparedness plan for first responders. A health impact assessment would also have to be submitted as part of any special permit application.

Now that it has received town approval, the attorney general will have to sign off on it.

“We’re all really thrilled,” said Michelle Marantz, a member of the Longmeadow Pipeline Awareness Group. “Everybody stayed for the vote the supporters. It seemed to be more than just two thirds, I would say that a distinct minority voted against it. So, it appeared to us that there is pervasive community support for this.”

An attorney and member of the Pipeline Awareness Group said if approved by the Attorney General’s Office, she believes it can be applied to the currently proposed metering station.

The group is confident it will be approved.

