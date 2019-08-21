Longmeadow votes to ban construction of gas facility in residential zone

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow held a special town meeting on Tuesday night.

One of the issues addressed was Article 1, a zoning bylaw that would ban the construction of any industrial gas facility in a Longmeadow residential zone.

The bylaw passed by a two-thirds vote.

Longmeadow Pipeline Awareness Group President, Michele Marantz told 22News the bylaw is important to prevent potential health, safety and environmental risks in the town.

“Health and safety risks are at the top but we’re also concerned about the impact a facility like this would have on people’s property values,” Marantz said.

The bylaw now goes to the Attorney General for potential approval.