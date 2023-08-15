LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow’s First Responder Night scheduled to take place Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

First Responder Night has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 16th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Williams Middle School. The free event is an effort to improve relationships and promote police-community partnerships.

The Longmeadow police will join the fire department to feature a LifeStar Helicopter, several police K9 demonstrations, food available for purchase, a bike rodeo, and more.

The community is asked to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the Longmeadow Food Pantry. The event is not allowing pets to attend.

Parking Information

Williams Street entrance will be one-way (entering from Williams Street) for the day permitting cars to park on both sides of the roadway. Those cars that park along the roadway closest to Duxbury Lane, please try to put two tires up on the grass to allow the Road to still be accessible to thru traffic.

Woolworth Street will be open for two-way traffic. There will be no parking on the east side of the roadway.

Parking on the roadway behind the school will not be permitted, as this will be used as the point of entry/exit for LPD Officers.