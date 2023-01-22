LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one year since One Way Brewing opened its taproom in Longmeadow, and Sunday was its anniversary celebration.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday the brewery had live music from the Hard to Read band and released a special New England IPA anniversary beer just for the occasion.

One Way Brewing also partnered with Fletcher’s BBQ Shop & Steakhouse to serve ribs, wings, and more while the packed house watched football and enjoyed the afternoon.

“We’re having an excellent day, excellent crowd and we’re just happy the news got out,” said One Way Brewing co-owner Zach Schwartz. “It’s been a full house all day… we’re super happy with the growth of this place and now we’re onto year two here.”

Over the brewery’s first year, more than two dozen new beers have been released and thousands of customers have been served. One Way Brewing is looking forward to what’s ahead and quoting Bill Belichick: “We’re on to year two.”