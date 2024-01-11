SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the end of an era in local TV as the longtime host of Chalice of Salvation here on 22News is retiring.

Sunday’s broadcast will be the last one for Brother Terrence Scanlon. He has hosted and produced the weekly Catholic Mass program for the past 42 years.

Springfield Bishop William Byrne will celebrate a Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral Thursday evening which will air on Chalice of Salvation Sunday morning. You can watch it at 10:00 Sunday morning on 22News.