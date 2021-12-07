Longtime Springfield police officer honored at retirement party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Longtime Springfield police officer Todd Hufnagel was honored Tuesday at his retirement party.



Retiring after a 27 and a half year career in law enforcement, Officer Hufnagel is proud of the work he’s put in helping the homeless, along with the relationships he’s built wearing badge 41.

Officer Hufnagel told 22News, “I treat people the way I want to be treated. I don’t look at people differently. I don’t care if they’re homeless, whatever, I try to treat people the same.”



Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “It might be old school but I think it should be new school. Treat people with respect and you get that back ten fold. And that’s what Todd did, he worked very closely with the homeless population.”

22News wishes Officer Todd Hufnagel well in his retirement for distinguishing himself during his career in law enforcement.