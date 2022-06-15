HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair is being held at Heritage State Park in Holyoke featuring 50 or more employers Thursday afternoon.
MassHire is holding an event called “Good Jobs Good Eats” that includes raffles and food for those who are looking for employment. The job fair is located at 221 Appleton Street in Holyoke from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A list of employers includes the following:
- A Better Life Homecare
- A Caring Heart Nursing Services
- ABLE (Autism Behavior Learning Experience)
- Aleanzia
- Amazon Workforce Staffing
- Arbor Associates
- Balance Staffing
- Baystate Health
- Berkshire Healthcare
- BFAIR
- Big Y
- Caring Solutions, LLC
- Cartamundi
- Center for Human Development
- Century Homecare LLC
- DESCO (Diagnostic Equipment Services Corp)
- EIS Wire and Cable
- Elder Care Access
- Eliot Community Human Services
- Enlace de Familias
- Excelsure Homes Health Care Solutions LLC.
- Expert Staffing
- F.M. Kuzmeskus
- Falvey Linen Supply
- Foster Care @ The Children’s Study Home
- Gandara Center
- Golden Years Staffing Agency
- Guidewire
- Hampden County Sheriff’s Department
- Holyoke Community College
- Holyoke Fire Department
- Housing Management Resources
- J Polep Distribution
- Kind Hands Care at Home
- LifePath
- Massachusetts Army National Guard
- Mental Health Association Inc.
- MGM Springfield
- MiraVista Behavioral Health Center
- PeoplesBank
- River Valley Counseling Center
- ROCA
- RFK Community Alliance
- Spherion
- SNI Companies
- Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke
- Sullivan Paper Company
- Teach Western Mass
- The Center School
- The Children’s Study Home
- The Loomis Communities
- Trinity Solar
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
- VOC (Valley Opportunity Council
- Viability
- Westfield Gardens for Nursing and
- Rehabilitation
- Westover Job Corps
- WinnResidential