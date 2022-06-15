HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair is being held at Heritage State Park in Holyoke featuring 50 or more employers Thursday afternoon.

MassHire is holding an event called “Good Jobs Good Eats” that includes raffles and food for those who are looking for employment. The job fair is located at 221 Appleton Street in Holyoke from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A list of employers includes the following: