SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for more than 100 kids on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from The Loomis Communities, the hunt will have more than 1,200 Easter eggs to hunt, along with Easter baskets, prizes, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The Loomis Communities is the longest-serving and the most experienced provider of senior living in the Pioneer Valley. They are a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of older adults on three campuses, Applewood in Amherst, Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing in Springfield, and Loomis Village in South Hadley.

This event is open to children from Mount Zion Baptist Church and to the entire Springfield community. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is expected to be in attendance at the beginning of the event.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to joining with the residents and officials from Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, such a beautiful and tranquil place, and from Mount Zion Baptist Church, our local Shriners and Suez Temple #114 for this wonderful family-friendly event for our local children and their families. The beautiful grounds of Loomis Lakeside are perfect for an Easter Egg hunt and I know the children will have a great time.”

Officials from The Loomis Communities, Mount Zion Baptist Church, and the Suez Temple will also be in attendance. The hunt will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing on Wilbraham Road.