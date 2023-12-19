WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flooding from Monday’s storm has shut down a bridge in Westfield.
According to the Westfield Police Department, the Loomis Street Bridge over Munn Meadow Brook is closed. Loomis Street is closed to traffic between Janis Road and the bridge.
Police say the closure is expected to last through Tuesday and perhaps into Wednesday until the water recedes.
