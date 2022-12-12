CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Kitchen has kept its head above water providing food for hundreds and hundreds of Chicopee’s families and individuals who have no other source of food.

All the groceries donated for Thanksgiving are gone but stepped up donations are necessary for Christmas. There are more mouths to feed than ever with 200 families more than Lorraine’s could normally help.

“We’re always looking for more donations of ham, turkeys, even whole chickens, We’re giving a holiday bag out with all the fixings,” said Executive Director Kim Caisse.

Lorraine’s Kitchen has been blessed with a committed crew of volunteers. When Trina Winnas is not volunteering on Mondays, she’s is a vocational school teacher, “Donations are coming in from everywhere, for meats to produce, to baked goods. Right now, things are going so well, but there’s always a need for anything, anybody would like to donate.”

Dependent on donations, the food pantries of western Massachusetts find inflation and other economic hardships multiplying the numbers of families who never thought they’d need help just to put food on their holiday table.