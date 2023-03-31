CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Designer purse bingo was the hottest ticket in town Friday night.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen hosted a sold-out fundraiser to support the food pantry. Those who attended brought canned goods and received special raffle tickets for bingo and a purse auction.

The Chicopee food pantry has been supporting the community during economic challenges, feeding hundreds of people every week.

“We want people to know that we’re always looking for people to volunteer at the kitchen. You know, if people can make donations, that’s great,” said Kim Caisse, Executive Director of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen. “But we want people to know that Lorraine’s is here after 30-something years, and we are still here fighting the fight against food insecurity. so if there’s someone out there who needs it, please, come to Lorraine’s.”

Lorraine’s soup Chicopee is open Monday to Friday, with a dinner served between 4 pm and 6 pm.