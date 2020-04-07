Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in need of donations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry is asking for your help during the coronavirus crisis.

Families across Chicopee are struggling with not only the emotional and physical aspects of the COVID19 pandemic, but also the financial aspect.

Lorraine’s Kitchen is working to meet the needs of families, but they expect that need to grow as the pandemic continues. Donations to the pantry have dropped, and fundraisers have been put on hold due to the virus.

Lorraine’s Kitchen needs the public to donate to keep their services up and running.

