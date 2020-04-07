Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in need of donations

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry is asking for your help during the coronavirus crisis.

Families across Chicopee are struggling with not only the emotional and physical aspects of the COVID19 pandemic, but also the financial aspect.

Lorraine’s Kitchen is working to meet the needs of families, but they expect that need to grow as the pandemic continues. Donations to the pantry have dropped, and fundraisers have been put on hold due to the virus.

Lorraine’s Kitchen needs the public to donate to keep their services up and running.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories