Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby
Closings and Delays
Second Baptist Church-South Hadley

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen seeking assistance to help local families this winter

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lorraines_507625

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry is facing a winter crisis. Rising levels of need without an increase in donations from its benefactors.

Lorraine’s interim executive director Ruben Reyes said his agency provides 300 families with their supplies of food each week. During the winter Lorraine’s is called on to assist even more families.

Lorraine’s is now asking for donations for its many benefactors. Reyes told 22News, a little help goes a long way making purchases from the Western Massachusetts Food Bank.

“We have the ability to take very small amounts of monetary donations, turn it into larger accumulations of food for the pantry. So a ten dollar donation might not sound like a lot, but it actually gives Lorraine’s the capacity to have a lot of buying power,” said Reyes.

Reyes reminded us that December 23 marks the one year anniversary of the passing of Lorraine Houle, the community-minded woman who had founded Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and food pantry in 1989.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots