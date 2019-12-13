Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen seeking assistance to help local families this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry is facing a winter crisis. Rising levels of need without an increase in donations from its benefactors.

Lorraine’s interim executive director Ruben Reyes said his agency provides 300 families with their supplies of food each week. During the winter Lorraine’s is called on to assist even more families.

Lorraine’s is now asking for donations for its many benefactors. Reyes told 22News, a little help goes a long way making purchases from the Western Massachusetts Food Bank.

“We have the ability to take very small amounts of monetary donations, turn it into larger accumulations of food for the pantry. So a ten dollar donation might not sound like a lot, but it actually gives Lorraine’s the capacity to have a lot of buying power,” said Reyes.

Reyes reminded us that December 23 marks the one year anniversary of the passing of Lorraine Houle, the community-minded woman who had founded Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and food pantry in 1989.