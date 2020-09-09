Lost hiker rescued from Meadows Conservation in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A hiker reported being lost in the Meadows Conservation area in Longmeadow Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, WestComm Regional Dispatch received a call from a lost hiker at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Meadows Conservation in Longmeadow. The dispatcher was able to locate the hiker using GPS from the person’s phone.

Longmeadow Police determined the GPS location provided from WestComm Regional Dispatch was too difficult to access the hiker by foot and planned to assist the hiker along the Connecticut River by boat.

Longmeadow Firefighters and Police traveled by boat, located and rescued the hiker near the Connecticut state line. The paramedics met the team at the boat launch and treated the hiker for exhaustion.

The hiker was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The 911 dispatch center launched in December of 2019 and now serves Chicopee, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow and Monson.