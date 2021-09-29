Lottery application available for new homes in Springfield’s North End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno and city officials are scheduled to announce an application is available for the Home Buyer Lottery for two new homes built in the North End.

The houses, located at 111 Jefferson Ave and 45 Bancroft Street were funded primarily through the city’s Home Investment Partnership Program. According to a statement published by Mayor Sarno’s office, this lottery presents an opportunity for income-eligible families to purchase in the city during a hot real estate market.

The announcement held at 11 a.m. at 111 Jefferson Avenue in Springfield. Mayor Sarno will be joined with: State Senator Adam Gomez, State Representatives Carlos Gonzalez, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, Housing Director Gerry McCafferty and Deputy Director of Housing Robert DeMusis.

Eligible buyers will be able to buy with a significant amount of equity. Applicants must have a household income less than 80% the Area Median Income and be pre-approved for a mortgage to cover the purchase price. Those interested in applying for the lottery can do son on the city’s website. Applications are due to the City of Springfield’s Office of Housing by 4:30 p.m. on November 8th of this year.

Additionally, plans are underway to build four similar homes in the Maple High/Six Corners neighborhood. Construction on these homes are expected to begin in early Spring of next year.