SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City of Springfield officials gathered on Central Street Monday to officially kick-off an affordable housing opportunity.

Four brand new homes are nearly completed and ready for a lottery! Four winners will be chosen at the end of August to have the right to buy one of those homes far under market value. City officials say the homes cost roughly $190,000.

The homes were built through a collaboration between the North End Housing Initiative, NAI Plotkin and C and C Homes along with help from 11 young carpenters with Youth Builders. All four are within the Maple-High, Six-Corners neighborhood, an area hit hard by the 2010 tornado but rebuilt into a shining example of community.

“‘Why don’t you move, why would you live in that neighborhood?’ And I say I can’t imagine living somewhere else. We’re very mixed socioeconomic race and that’s why I love it here. Everyone fits in and everyone cares for each other,” said Rosemary Morin, a neighborhood resident.

At first, applications will be limited to current Springfield residents and you must be pre-qualified to buy. Applications are open now and will close in late August. At that time, the winners will be announced in a public drawing.